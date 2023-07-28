Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emmy Awards postponed due to Hollywood strikes

World NewsPublished:

Roughly 65,000 actors and 11,500 screenwriters are on strike, calling for better pay and protection from the use of AI.

Emmy Awards
Emmy Awards

The 75th Emmy Awards which were due to be held in September have been postponed due to the Hollywood strikes.

A source confirmed the postponement ahead of an official announcement. No information about a new date was immediately available.

The Emmy Awards were scheduled to be broadcast on Fox on September 18.

Rules laid out by the actors’ union, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, say stars cannot campaign for the Emmys or attend award shows while on strike.

Emmy Nominations
The Emmy Awards have been postponed due to the Hollywood strikes (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Writers are also not permitted to work on awards shows until the strike ends.

The HBO network leads the way, with three of its top shows – Succession, The White Lotus and The Last Of Us – up for 74 awards.

Ted Lasso has the most comedy category nominations with 21, including best comedy series and best actor for Jason Sudeikis.

Roughly 65,000 SAG-AFTRA actors and 11,500 Writers Guild of America screenwriters are on strike, calling for better pay and protection from the use of artificial intelligence.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News