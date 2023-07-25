Drew Barrymore to host US National Book Awards with Oprah Winfrey guest speaker

Books-National-Book-Awards-Drew-Barrymore

Drew Barrymore will host the 74th annual National Book Awards in New York, the National Book Foundation has announced.

Oprah Winfrey, a previous winner of an honorary National Book Award, will be a guest speaker.

Barrymore and Winfrey both have long histories of championing books and reading.

Winfrey’s book club picks have helped dozens of works become bestsellers while Barrymore, whose honours include a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, has praised books by Tina Fey and David Sedaris, among others.

Oprah Winfrey is a previous winner of an honorary National Book Award (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/PA)

“Throughout their careers, Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey have each demonstrated their enduring belief that books have the power to change readers’ lives — by opening doors, sparking conversations and building community,” David Steinberger, chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Book Foundation, said in a statement.

“This belief echoes the mission of the National Book Foundation to ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture.”

The awards ceremony is scheduled for November 15, in Manhattan, with prizes to be handed out in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, literature in translation and young people’s literature.