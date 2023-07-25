Notification Settings

Drew Barrymore to host US National Book Awards with Oprah Winfrey guest speaker

World News

Barrymore and Winfrey both have long histories of championing books and reading.

Drew Barrymore will host the 74th annual National Book Awards in New York, the National Book Foundation has announced.

Oprah Winfrey, a previous winner of an honorary National Book Award, will be a guest speaker.

Winfrey’s book club picks have helped dozens of works become bestsellers while Barrymore, whose honours include a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award, has praised books by Tina Fey and David Sedaris, among others.

2023 Essence Festival – Day One
Oprah Winfrey is a previous winner of an honorary National Book Award (Amy Harris/Invision/AP/PA)

“Throughout their careers, Drew Barrymore and Oprah Winfrey have each demonstrated their enduring belief that books have the power to change readers’ lives — by opening doors, sparking conversations and building community,” David Steinberger, chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Book Foundation, said in a statement.

“This belief echoes the mission of the National Book Foundation to ensure that books have a prominent place in our culture.”

The awards ceremony is scheduled for November 15, in Manhattan, with prizes to be handed out in fiction, non-fiction, poetry, literature in translation and young people’s literature.

Barrymore is not the first celebrity host of the US’s National Book Awards, the unofficial “Oscars” of the publishing world. Steve Martin hosted a handful of times in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

