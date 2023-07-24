Two held in Serbia for ‘smuggling Cubans to Spain as part of global crime ring’

Money, weapons and documents seized in a raid

Two people have been arrested in Serbia on suspicion of helping to smuggle Cubans to Spain as part of a global crime ring, police said.

They were held as part of a lengthy investigation also involving Spain, Interpol and Europol, Serbian authorities said in a statement.

Some 18 more suspects have been detained in Spain.

The suspects in Serbia are accused of organising the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighbouring countries — North Macedonia or Bosnia — and on to Spain (Serbian Ministry of Interior/AP)

The Serbian suspects are accused of organising the illegal transfer of at least 53 people to neighbouring countries – North Macedonia or Bosnia – and on to Spain, the statement said.

Serbia, a southeastern European nation on the Balkan peninsula, is at the heart of a key land route for migrants trying to reach the European Union (EU).

The country in April revoked a visa-free travel arrangement with Cuba after reports of Cubans heading towards Spain and other EU countries after first coming to Serbia as tourists.