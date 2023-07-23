Jet2, Tui, and Thomas Cook cancel flights to Rhodes as devastating wildfires rage on

Flames rise during a forest fire on the Greek island of Rhodes. Photo: Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP.

Wildfires have blazed for six days in Rhodes, spreading from the island's mountainous centre towards the coast, aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions.

British tourists have now been warned by the Foreign Office that no travel to the region can be guaranteed as safe.

However, EasyJet and RyanAir have confirmed they are still operating flights as normal to Rhodes, but will continue to evaluate the situation.

A spokesperson for Jet2 said: "We have cancelled all flights and holidays that are due to depart to Rhodes today (five flights in total). We will be contacting affected customers to update them, and to let them know that they will be provided with a full refund and the opportunity to rebook.

"We will fly those five aircraft to Rhodes with no customers onboard, so that we can bring customers back to the UK on their scheduled flight.

"We are keeping the situation under constant review, and we will continue to make decisions in the best interests of our customers."

Tourists being evacuated during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes on Saturday. Photo: Rhodes.Rodos via AP. Tourists stand on a beach after being evacuated during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes, Greece, Saturday, July 22, 2023. A large blaze burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. (Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP) A large blaze burning on the Greek island of Rhodes for the fifth day has forced authorities to order an evacuation of four locations, including two seaside resorts. Photo: Rhodes.Rodos via AP. A firefighting helicopter flies over a beach during a forest fire on the Greek island of Rhodes. Photo: Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP.

A spokesperson for EasyJet said: "We are currently operating as normal to Rhodes however we continue to closely monitor the situation. We advise customers travelling to and from Rhodes to check the status of their flights on Flight Tracker.

"EasyJet is currently working to comply with requests of the local authorities, and is in contact with customers in resort to support them.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew is our highest priority.

"Any customers who are booked to travel to or from Rhodes until July 29 can transfer for free to another date or can request a flight voucher for the value of their unused flights, by calling our Customer Services."

Matthew Lodge, the UK's ambassador to Greece, said: "Since the wildfires situation deteriorated yesterday [the British Embassy in Athens] has been working with the Greek authorities, airlines and tour operators to support UK nationals on Rhodes.

"A rapid deployment team from [the Foreign Office] is on its way."

The government is advising travellers to follow guidance from the emergency services and check with their travel operators if their hotels have been affected.

A man carries a child as they leave an area where a forest fire burns, on the Greek island of Rhodes. Photo: Lefteris Diamanidis/InTime News via AP.

Guidance on gov.uk says: "Extreme temperatures are affecting many areas of Greece and there are a number of active wildfires including in Rhodes.

"If you are a British national affected by wildfires in Rhodes near Kiotari, Pefkoi, Lindos and the surrounding area, please follow the guidance from the emergency services.

"Call the Greek Emergency Services on 112 if you are in immediate danger.

"The Greek government has established a Crisis Management Unit to respond to the situation in Rhodes. They can be contacted on +30 210 368 1730.

A cloud of smoke from a forest fire rises over the island of Rhodes on Saturday. Photo: Argyris Mantikos/Eurokinissi via AP.

"For 24/7 British consular assistance, call +4420 7008 5000.