Blaze near Athens contained but Europe’s heatwave keeps authorities on alert

A firefighting helicopter dumps water in Mandra, west of Athens

Greece’s fire service have intensified water drops west of Athens where a huge blaze was contained overnight – as authorities brace for a new round of extreme weather.

Seven firefighting planes and nine helicopters were operating in the area, including four planes sent from Italy and France as part of a European Union support mechanism.

Searing heat across Europe’s Mediterranean south has maintained a high or very high risk of fires in Spain, Italy and Greece.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the fire service and civil protection authority will remain on alert as a new heatwave moves east across Greece.

Thanassis Barberakis walks with his dog at his family shipyard damaged from the fire in Mandra, west of Athens (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Temperatures are expected to reach 45C Sunday.

“The hard times are clearly not over yet,” Mr Mitsotakis said.

“We are facing another heatwave and a possible strengthening of the winds. So absolute vigilance and absolute readiness are required over the next few days.”

A state of emergency was declared on Thursday on the island of Rhodes, where evacuation orders were issued for several mountain areas.

In Spain, a 42-year-old Moroccan man died from a heat-related issue on Wednesday, Spain’s public news agency EFE said on Thursday.

A man checks his burnt out house in Mandra (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

He collapsed in a street in the region of Murcia in Spain’s southeast, the agency said.

Temperatures in Murcia peaked at 44C on Wednesday.

Malaga hit 44.2C, matching an all-time record for the southern coastal city, Spain’s weather service said.