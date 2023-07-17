Russia halts deal allowing Ukraine to ship grain in blow to global food security

A combine harvester

Russia has halted an unprecedented wartime deal that allows grain to flow from Ukraine to countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia where hunger is a growing threat and high food prices have pushed more people into poverty.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced the deal would be halted in a conference call with reporters, adding that Russia will return to the previous arrangements after its demands are met.

Mr Peskov said: “When the part of the Black Sea deal related to Russia is implemented, Russia will immediately return to the implementation of the deal.”

It is the end of a breakthrough accord that the United Nations and Turkey brokered last summer to allow food to leave the Black Sea region after Russia invaded its neighbour nearly a year and a half ago.

It is feared the move could exacerbate food poverty (AP)

A separate agreement facilitated the movement of Russian food and fertiliser amid Western sanctions.

The warring nations are both major global suppliers of wheat, barley, sunflower oil and other affordable food products that developing nations rely on.

Russia has complained that restrictions on shipping and insurance have hampered its exports of food and fertiliser – which is also critical to the global food chain.

But analysts and export data say Russia has been shipping record amounts of wheat, and its fertilisers have also been flowing.