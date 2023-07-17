Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Driver killed and 76 people injured as two buses collide on Czech motorway

World NewsPublished:

One of the buses hit the back of the other, which was going from the capital of Hungary, Budapest, to Prague, officials said.

One of the crashed buses at the scene of a crash between two buses on the D2 motorway near Brno, Czech Republic
One of the crashed buses at the scene of a crash between two buses on the D2 motorway near Brno, Czech Republic

Two buses have collided on a Czech motorway in the south-east of the country, killing one of the bus drivers and injuring 76 people.

The accident took place near Brno, the second-largest Czech city, on the D2 motorway, the regional rescue service said.

One of the buses hit the back of the other, which was going from the Hungarian capital Budapest to Prague, officials said.

Some of the 14 seriously injured people were transported by helicopters to nearby hospitals, the service said.

Firefighters and police officers at the scene of a crash between two buses on the D2 motorway near Brno, Czech Republic
Firefighters and police officers at the scene of a crash between two buses on the D2 motorway near Brno, Czech Republic (Vaclav Salek/CTK via AP)

Police said the motorway that links the Czech Republic with the capital of Slovakia, Bratislava, had to be closed in both directions for several hours.

Long lines of traffic formed on the motorway, causing delays.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is now under way.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News