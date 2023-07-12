Three killed as Greyhound bus crashes into parked lorries in Illinois

One of the damaged tractor-trailers at the scene of the crash

Three people were killed and 14 others injured, some seriously, when a Greyhound bus crashed into three stationary lorries in southern Illinois early on Wednesday, police said.

Illinois State Police said an initial investigation indicated that the bus had been travelling westbound along Interstate 70 in Madison County at around 1.55am when it collided with the tractor-trailers, which were parked on the exit ramp to the Silver Lake Rest Area.

Four people were taken to hospital by helicopter and at least 10 others by ambulance, state police said in a news release.

They did not immediately release details about those who were injured and killed.

No-one in the three trucks was injured in the crash, which happened near the city of Highland about 25 miles (40km) east of St Louis, police said.

State police spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said all those killed and injured were on the Greyhound bus but she did not know if the bus driver was among the casualties.

The I-70 was closed to westbound traffic after the incident.

A worker helps clear the wreckage of the Greyhound bus after the crash on Interstate 70 in Highland, Illinois (Christian Gooden/St Louis Post-Dispatch/AP)

Television footage of the scene showed the badly damaged right front portion of the bus wedged into the rear of a tractor-tractor.

A second tractor-trailer appeared to have made contact with the right rear of the bus, while a third tractor-trailer appeared to have crashed into the rear of that second.

The roof of the bus was crumpled.

Greyhound spokesman Mike Ogulnick told the St Louis Post-Dispatch in an email that the bus had been travelling from Indianapolis to St Louis, where it was scheduled to arrive at about 2.20am.

It was carrying about 30 people, including the driver, he said.

“Our primary concern is ensuring we care for our passengers and driver at this time,” Mr Ogulnick said.

“We are working closely with local authorities and a relief bus is on the way for passengers.”