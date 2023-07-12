Suspect in Larry Nassar stabbing said ex-doctor made lewd remark watching tennis

Larry Nassar

A prisoner suspected of stabbing Larry Nassar at a federal penitentiary in Florida said the disgraced former sports doctor provoked the attack by making a lewd comment while they were watching a Wimbledon tennis match on TV, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

The inmate, identified as Shane McMillan, was previously convicted of assaulting a correctional officer at a federal penitentiary in Louisiana in 2006 and attempting to stab another inmate to death at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado in 2011, court records show.

McMillan attacked Nassar in his cell Sunday with a makeshift weapon, stabbing him multiple times in the neck, chest and back before four other inmates rushed in and pulled him off of Nassar, according to the person familiar with the matter.

Nassar was attacked in his cell (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Correctional officers assigned to the unit at the United States Penitentiary Coleman responded to Nassar’s cell and performed what officials said were life-saving measures.

He was taken to a hospital, where he remained in stable condition with injuries including a collapsed lung.

Cell doors on most federal prison units are typically open during the day, letting prisoners move around freely within the facility.

Because Nassar was attacked in his cell, the incident was not captured on surveillance cameras, which only point at common areas and corridors.

McMillan, 49, told prison workers that he attacked Nassar after the sexually abusive ex-US gymnastics team doctor made a comment about wanting to see girls playing in the Wimbledon women’s match, the person said.