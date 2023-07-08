Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Switzerland ‘to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time’

World NewsPublished:

Switzerland is famous worldwide for its cheeses, including Gruyere and Emmentaler.

Swiss cheese
Swiss cheese

Switzerland will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time, according to the head of the country’s dairy association.

The opening up of the Swiss milk market has put a squeeze on domestic producers in recent years, prompting some to give up, according to Boris Beuret.

He told Geneva-based newspaper Le Temps that measures need to be taken to ensure Switzerland – famous worldwide for high-quality cheese varieties such as Gruyere and Emmentaler – can continue to produce for its own population.

“If not, then we will end up importing (cheese), which would be absurd economically, socially and ecologically,” he was quoted as saying.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News