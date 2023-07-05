Singer CoCo Lee dies at 48 as siblings tell of her inner ‘demon’

CoCo Lee performs during a mini concert

Singer and songwriter CoCo Lee has died from suicide at the age of 48, her siblings have said.

The Hong Kong-born star had been living with depression for several years, her older sisters Carol and Nancy Lee said in a statement on Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday.

Her condition is said to have worsened drastically over the last few months.

The statement said: “Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her.”

Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, in 2016 (Billy Dai/AP)

Lee tried to kill herself at home over the weekend and was taken to hospital, her sister said.

She was in a coma before dying on Wednesday.

Lee, who moved to the United States as a youngster and went to school there, had a successful career in Asia as a pop singer in the 1990s and 2000s and was known for her powerful voice and live performances.

She was initially a Mandopop singer but branched out to release albums in Cantonese and English over her nearly 30-year career.

Lee with her husband Bruce Rockowitz in 2011 (Kin Cheung/AP)

She was the voice of heroine Fa Mulan in the Mandarin version of Disney’s Mulan and also sung the Mandarin version of the film’s theme song Reflection.

In 2011, Lee married Bruce Rockowitz, a Canadian businessman who is the former chief executive of Hong Kong supply chain company Li & Fung.

While she had two stepdaughters from her marriage with Rockowitz, Lee did not have children of her own.

“CoCo is also known to have worked tirelessly to open up a new world for Chinese singers in the international music scene, and she went all out to shine for the Chinese,” her sisters said in their post.