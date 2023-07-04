Partygoers across US brave heat and heavy downpours to celebrate Fourth of July

Hot Dog Eating Contest

Revellers across the US braved heat and heavy rain to take part in Fourth of July activities on Tuesday — celebrating the nation’s founding with parades, fireworks and hot dog eating contests.

At one longstanding celebration, fans of competitive eating crowded to watch Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest held in the Coney Island section of New York City.

Eating superstar Joey “Jaws” Chestnut shook off a rain delay and gobbled his way to his 16th title, downing 62 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

In the women’s contest, defending champion Miki Sudo forced down 39 and a half hot dogs and buns to collect her ninth Mustard Belt in New York City.

In many states, weather affected events.

Rain caused the 2023 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest to be paused in New York (Yuki Iwamura/AP/PA)

The 10-km Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race that typically draws thousands of runners in humid summer weather was cut short due to possible thunderstorms.

Further norther, storms were expected from the Dakotas and Minnesota through to Kansas and Missouri, endangering cookouts and firework displays. Hail the size of ping pong balls was reported in South Dakota.

The fireworks show in Yankton, South Dakota, was postponed until Wednesday night because lightning prevented crews from setting up. In Nebraska, the Omaha Symphony’s Independence Day Celebration that includes a concert and fireworks shows were also postponed until Wednesday night.

New Orleans residents welcomed rain and slightly cooler conditions after days of heat and humidity. The General Roy S Kelley fireboat was returning to New Orleans Riverfront for a patriotic water show, sending streams of red, white, and blue water into the air.

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds a plate of hotdogs during a weigh-in ceremony before the Nathan’s Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest (John Minchillo/AP/PA)

In Hannibal, Missouri, the hometown of Mark Twain, the Fourth of July weekend coincides with National Tom Sawyer Day. Fence-painting and frog-jumping contests were held.

Altoona, Iowa, dubbed its celebration “CORNival”. In addition to the nod to America’s birthday, the festival marks the 100th anniversary of the first acre of commercial hybrid seed corn, grown and harvested in Altoona in 1923. Twenty six feet high fiberglass corn cob statutes decorated by local artists were unveiled.

With fireworks came some accidents.

A fireworks explosion Monday in western Michigan killed one woman and left nine other people with injuries, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department said.

On Monday, improperly disposed of fireworks tossed into a bin started a blaze that destroyed two homes in Parker, southeast of Denver, according to fire officials.

Some cities replaced firework displays for shows using drones fitted with lights. Lake Tahoe, California, Salt Lake City, and Boulder along with a few other Colorado towns, opted for the aerial spectacles that can display an expansive American flag and the year 1776 in red, white and blue.

The Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where a shooting at least year’s Fourth of July parade left seven people dead, also held a drone show to avoid the startling noise of fireworks.