Four injured after building explosion in Tokyo

Police attended the explosion at a building in Tokyo’s commercial district of Shimbashi

An explosion at a building in Tokyo’s Shimbashi commercial district shattered windows and spewed smoke, injuring four people, officials said.

The Tokyo Fire Department said the explosion occurred at a restaurant on the second floor of an eight-storey building, injuring two people inside and two pedestrians who were hit by shards of glass.

The four injured were all conscious but further details were unknown, fire officials said. NHK national television said three of them were seriously injured.