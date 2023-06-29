Zelensky meets Thunberg and others to address war’s effect on Ukraine’s ecology

Greta Thunberg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg and prominent European figures who are forming a working group to address ecological damage from the Russian invasion.

The meeting in the Ukrainian capital came as fighting continued around the country.

The governor of the Kherson region, Oleksandr Prokudin, said two people were killed in the region’s capital in a Russian strike that hit residences, a medical facility and a school where residents were lined up to receive humanitarian aid.

Another person was killed in a morning strike on the village of Bilzoerka, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

Volodymyr Zelensky with members of the working group (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The presidential office said on Thursday morning that at least eight civilians died in Russian attacks during the previous 24 hours.

The working group on the environment includes Ms Thunberg, former Swedish deputy prime minister Margot Wallstrom, European Parliament vice president Heidi Hautala, and former Irish president Mary Robinson.

Mr Zelensky said forming the group is “a very important signal of supporting Ukraine. It’s really important, we need your professional help”.

Ms Thunberg said Russian forces “are deliberately targeting the environment and people’s livelihoods and homes. And therefore also destroying lives. Because this is after all a matter of people”.

The working group will address ecological damage from the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The objectives of the working group are evaluating the environmental damage resulting from the war, formulating mechanisms to hold Russia accountable, and undertaking efforts to restore Ukraine’s ecology.

In Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill met Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Vatican envoy for seeking peace between Russia and Ukraine.