Putin promises to ‘defend the people’ amid Wagner group rebellion call

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The Russian President addressed the nation after Yevgeny Prigozhin’s mercenary group moved into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don from Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called an armed rebellion led by the Wagner mercenary group chief a “betrayal”, and has promised to “defend the people” and Russia.

Mr Putin addressed the nation on Saturday morning after mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and his troops reached a key Russian city.

The Russian leader said the move by the Wagner group had blocked civilian and military governing bodies in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

And Mr Putin warned that his country is now facing “the toughest battle for its future”.

Mr Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner private military company, claimed that his forces now control military facilities in Rostov-on-Don.

“We will destroy anyone who stands in our way,” Mr Prigozhin said in one of a series of video and audio recordings posted on social media, beginning late on Friday.

“We are moving forward and will go until the end,” he added.

Yevgeny Prigozhin
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner group, recorded a video with his forces in the Russian city (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

Russia’s security services responded to Mr Prigozhin’s declaration of an armed rebellion by calling for his arrest.

In a sign of how seriously the Kremlin is taking the threat, security was heightened in Moscow, Rostov-on-Don and other regions.

It is not immediately clear how Mr Prigozhin was able to enter the southern Russian city or how many troops he had with him.

