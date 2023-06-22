Dozens injured as hail pummels fans heading to Louis Tomlinson concert in US

Louis Tomlinson

Seven people have been taken to hospital and up to 90 were treated for injuries after hail pummelled fans heading to a Louis Tomlinson concert at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre near Denver in the US, firefighters said.

None of those taken to hospital suffered life-threatening injuries, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

The injuries included cuts and broken bones, officials added.

Devastated about the show tonight, hope everyone’s ok, I’ll be back! Even though we didn’t play the show I felt all of your passion! Sending you all love! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) June 22, 2023

The hail piled up like snow at the venue in Morrison before a scheduled show by the former One Direction singer, as strong to severe thunderstorms blew through the Denver area.

The show was initially delayed because of the weather, with fans told to take shelter in their vehicles, according to tweets from the venue. It was later cancelled.

Tomlinson tweeted that he was “devastated” about the show and promised to return.