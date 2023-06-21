Four injured as explosion in Paris sparks fire

Smoke from a fire in Paris

At least four people have been injured after an explosion at a building in Paris’ Left Bank, police said.

The blast ignited a fire that sent smoke soaring over the domed Pantheon monument in the French capital and prompted the evacuation of buildings.

The cause of the blast was not immediately known.

The facade of a building in the 5th arrondissement, or district, collapsed and emergency services were working to determine if anyone was still inside, police added.

Smoke billows from a building in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

Florence Berthout, mayor of the district, said four people were in an “absolute emergency” condition.

“The explosion was extremely violent,” she said, describing pieces of glass still falling from buildings.

The neighbourhood was cordoned off and scores of emergency workers filled the area.