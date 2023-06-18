Two dead and three injured in shooting at US music festival

Police tape

Two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a Washington state campsite hosting people attending a nearby music festival, police have said.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report of a shooting shortly before 8.30pm on Saturday at the site near the small city of George, 149 miles (239km) east of Seattle. Officers pursued the suspect, who was then taken into custody.

The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately available.

Organisers of the Beyond Wonderland electronic music festival said on social media that Sunday’s events at the Gorge Amphitheatre had been cancelled.

The shooting occurred on the campsite adjacent to the concert stages, the sheriff’s office said.

Concert organisers described the location as an “overflow camping area”.