US guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified defence information

An artist's depiction of Jack Teixeira

The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the US Justice Department said.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of wilful retention and transmission of national defence information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers.

The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.