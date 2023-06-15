Man charged with killing mother at sea during fishing trip dies awaiting trial

Nathan Carman

A US man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England has died awaiting trial, authorities said.

Prosecutors say it was a scheme to inherit millions of dollars.

Nathan Carman, 29, of Vernon, Vermont, was scheduled to face trial in October.

He had pleaded not guilty last year to fraud and first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Linda Carman, of Middletown, Connecticut.

The cause of Carman’s death was not immediately clear. One of his lawyers, Martin Minnella, said he was told about the death on Thursday by the US Marshals Service.

“We had spoken to him yesterday. He was in good spirits,” Mr Minnella said. “We were meeting with some experts today over Zoom at 12 o’çlock. We were prepared to start picking a jury on October 10 and we were confident we were going to win. It’s just a tragedy, a tragedy.”

The eight-count indictment also says Carman shot and killed his wealthy grandfather John Chakalos at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 but does not charge him with murder in his death.

Mr Minnella and fellow lawyer David Sullivan, both from Connecticut, where Carman grew up, had criticised the indictment, including allegations that Carman killed his grandfather, saying he was never charged with that crime.

“The whole situation would have come out in court,” Mr Minnella said on Thursday. “It would have come out in court and I’m positive… that this young man would have been vindicated.”

In September 2016, Carman arranged a fishing trip with his mother, during which prosecutors say he planned to kill her and report that his boat sank and his mother disappeared in the accident.

He was found floating in an inflatable raft eight days after leaving a Rhode Island marina with his mother, who was never found.