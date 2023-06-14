Abortion rights protests planned across Poland after death of pregnant woman

Women in #Poland are dying because of the ban on abortion.

This must end. Women have the right to life and freedom.

For that, we must decide freely and autonomously about our body and sexuality. @federapl @aborcyjnydream @ippfen @EPF_SRRhttps://t.co/UCtIBU7fco

— Malin Björk (@MalinBjork_EU) June 8, 2023