Ukraine says it has retaken a village – as Russia says it is repelling attacks

In February 2022, Russia likely planned to complete the capture of the whole of the Donbas region within 10-14 days.

But in Bakhmut, for every 48cm gained, one of its soldiers has been killed or wounded.

Ukraine fights on.

