Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

One of two giant ducks in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour deflates

World NewsPublished:

Crowds of residents and tourists flocked to Victoria Harbour to take photos of the ducks created by artist Florentijn Hofman.

An art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong
An art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong

One of the two giant inflatable ducks floating in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour deflated on Saturday, just a day after they were unveiled to revellers.

Crowds of residents and tourists flocked in the scorching heat to the promenade near the government headquarters in Admiralty to snap photos of the ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman.

But many who arrived in the afternoon only found one duck intact, with the other reduced to a puddle of yellow plastic.

Hong Kong Giant Ducks
The art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman in Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Organisers said their staff found one of the ducks was overstretched due to the hot weather and rising air pressure.

“It was decided that the air needed to be immediately released by loosening the seams to avoid any potential risk,” they wrote in a post on social media.

They said the duck would be transferred back to the shipyard for repair.

The two 18m (59ft) -tall yellow ducks resemble the bath toys.

In 2013, one of Hofman’s ducks was displayed in the city and sparked a frenzy. But that duck was also deflated during its exhibition period.

Hofman said he hoped the return of his pop-art icons would bring some joy to the city. “Double duck, double luck,” he said.

Hofman’s rubber ducks have been on a world tour since 2007.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News