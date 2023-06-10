Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano spews ash and lava in new eruption

Anak Krakatoa

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano has erupted, spewing ash as high as two miles into the air, officials said.

The volcano island located in Indonesia’s Sunda Strait between the main Java and Sumatra islands has erupted at least seven times since Friday, Indonesia’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Centre said.

It is the longest eruption since the explosive collapse of the mountain caused a deadly tsunami in 2018 along the coasts of Java and Sumatra, the centre said.

There were no casualties reported in the latest eruption and no evacuation order was issued. The nearest settlement is more than 10 miles away.

The centre’s cameras showed lava flares and the volcano continuously erupting until Saturday morning.

The second-highest alert on a scale of four has remained in place since 2018.

In May, authorities warned residents and tourists to stay at least three miles from the crater. Until then, people used to trek to the top to observe the natural spectacle.

Scientists at the centre said that since the 2018 eruption and collapse, Anak Krakatoa island is now only about a quarter of its original size.

A 2019 study by the centre shed light on the power of the tsunami that crashed into more than 186 miles of coastline in Sumatra and Java. More than 430 people died in the waves that were 6.6ft or higher and 40,000 were displaced.

The centre said that the peak of the crater is 520ft high, compared to 1,108ft before the December 2018 eruption.