Erdogan takes oath of office to begin third Turkish presidential term

World NewsPublished:

Mr Erdogan won a presidential run-off last week.

Turkish president
Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has taken the oath of office, ushering in a third presidential term following three stints as prime minister.

Mr Erdogan, 69, won a new five-year term in a run-off presidential race last week, potentially stretching his 20-year rule in the key Nato country that straddles Europe and Asia into a quarter of a century.

He took the oath in a session in parliament before an inauguration ceremony to be attended by dozens of foreign dignitaries.

The Turkish leader will announce his new cabinet later on Saturday.

The line-up should indicate whether there will be a continuation of unorthodox economic policies or a return to more conventional ones amid a cost-of-living crisis.

