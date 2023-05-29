Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Lindsey Graham

Russia’s interior ministry has issued an arrest warrant for US senator Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was released by Mr Zelensky’s office, Mr Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying”, and described the US military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent”.

While Mr Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on Sunday that “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators”.