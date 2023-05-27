Pope Francis resumes regular appointments after cancelling schedule with a fever

Pope Francis

Pope Francis has resumed regular appointments – a day after cancelling his schedule due to a fever.

The pontiff held a number of private meetings, including with visitors from Georgetown University who were in town for a conference with a Jesuit-run journal, on Saturday.

Francis was later seen on video arriving at the studios of the state broadcaster RAI to tape an interview, smiling animatedly at well-wishers outside.

The Vatican’s confirmation of the 86-year-old’s fever sparked concerns about Francis’s health.

The last time he spiked a serious fever, in March, the pontiff was taken to hospital and diagnosed with acute bronchitis.

He received intravenous antibiotics and was released three days later.