Russia’s key gas exporter Gazprom announces 41% fall in profits

Gazprom, the state-owned natural gas company that is a pillar of Russia’s economy, announced on Tuesday that its profit for 2022 plunged by more than 40% and said it would not pay a full-year dividend.

The news sent Gazprom shares down about 4% on the Moscow stock exchange. The state owns slightly more than 50% of the company.

Profits for the year were 1.226 trillion rubles (£12.4 billion), 41% lower than in 2021.

The company cited a windfall imposed last year to boost the government’s coffers as the reason for the decline.