School dormitory fire in Guyana kills 20 students

Guyana School Fire

A fire has torn through a school dormitory in Guyana, killing at least 20 students and injuring others.

The Guyanese government said the fire broke out in the dormitory of a secondary school in the city of Madhia, about 200 miles south of capital Georgetown.

“This is a horrific incident. It’s tragic. It’s painful,” said President Irfaan Ali, adding that his government was mobilising all resources to care for the children.

Injured children were flown to the capital Georgetown (Royston Drake/AP)

The government said several other students were being treated for injuries and at least six were flown to the capital for treatment.

Mr Ali said officials were contacting parents and sending psychologists to help those affected by the fire.

“I cannot imagine the pain right now of the parents,” he said. “This is a major disaster.”

The fire began shortly after midnight at the school that serves mostly indigenous children aged 12 to 18, according to national security adviser Gerald Gouveia.

He said it was too early to speculate what might have caused the blaze, adding that heavy thunderstorms in the area posed a challenge to those responding by air.

“It was a battle for us,” he said. “The pilots were very brave, very determined.”

He added that the government and emergency responders “made a gigantic effort” to save as many people as possible.

Local newspaper Stabroek News reported that the fire broke out in a girls’ dormitory.

The school was totally destroyed (Guyana’s Department of Public Information/AP)

Opposition parliamentarian Natasha Singh-Lewis called for an in-depth investigation.