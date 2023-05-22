Notification Settings

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary pay tribute to Phillip Schofield on This Morning

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The pair are filling in on the sofa after Schofield’s exit over the weekend.

ITV Palooza 2022 – London
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary hailed Phillip Schofield as “one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had”, as they presented the first episode of This Morning since Schofield’s exit.

On Saturday, Schofield announced he was stepping down from presenting the ITV talk show with “immediate effect” after more than 20 years on the programme.

Holly Willoughby, who has hosted alongside Schofield since 2009, will remain on the show but she is taking early half-term holiday leave, with Hammond and O’Leary filling in on Monday.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Holly Willoughby will be back in the studio in June (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Opening the broadcast, Hammond said: “We can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who spent the last two decades sitting on the This Morning sofa. Phillip Schofield.”

O’Leary added: “So as a show, everyone on and off screen at ITV and This Morning on say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show such a success over the last 21 years.”

Hammond continued: “Quite simply, we all know he’s one of the best live television broadcasters this country has ever had, and we and all the team wish him all the best for the future.”

National Television Awards 2022 – London
Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

O’Leary confirmed Willoughby will be back in the studio from Monday June 5.

It is not yet known who will present the show for the rest of the week.

