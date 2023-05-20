Notification Settings

Russian private army head claims his forces have control of Bakhmut

World NewsPublished:

This claim was contradicted by Ukrainian officials.

Fighting in Bakhmut

The head of the Russian private army Wagner has claimed that his forces have taken control of the city of Bakhmut after the longest battle of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Ukrainian defence officials have denied Yevgeny Prigozhin’s claims.

In a video posted on Telegram, Wagner head Mr Prigozhin said the city came under complete Russian control at about midday on Saturday.

He spoke flanked by about half a dozen fighters, with ruined buildings in the background and explosions audible in the distance.

Russia Ukraine War
A Ukrainian army Grad multiple rocket launcher, fires rockets at Russian positions in the frontline near Bakhmut (AP)

However, after the video appeared, Ukrainian deputy defence minister Hanna Maliar said heavy fighting is continuing.

“The situation is critical,” she said. “As of now, our defenders control certain industrial and infrastructure facilities in this area.”

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern command, told The Associated Press that Mr Prigozhin’s claim “is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut”.

Fighting has raged around Bakhmut for more than 200 days.

