Pete Brown, co-writer of Cream hit Sunshine Of Your Love, dies aged 82

Jack Bruce funeral

Songwriter and poet Pete Brown, who co-wrote Sunshine Of Your Love and White Room for the short-lived rock supergroup Cream in the 1960s, has died at the age of 82.

Brown died of cancer late on Friday, according to a post on his Facebook page.

We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Jack’s long term friend and writing partner Pete Brown who passed away last night?We extend our sincere condolences to Pete’s wife Sheridan and Pete’s children as well as all his family and friends. Love from the Bruce family?️ pic.twitter.com/WzdvF5XKOt — Jack Bruce (@jackbrucemusic) May 20, 2023

A London-based poet who worked in the same circles as Allen Ginsberg and Spike Milligan, Brown was asked by drummer Ginger Baker to help write songs for Cream, a band he had formed with guitarist Eric Clapton and bass player Jack Bruce.