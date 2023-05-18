Woman who died in 1977 identified as victim of serial killer Samuel Little

Samuel Little

The remains of a Georgia woman killed 46 years ago were identified and confirmed as a victim of Samuel Little, known as the most prolific serial killer in US history, authorities said on Thursday.

Yvonne Pless was about 20 when Little killed her in 1977, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

She had been dubbed “Macon Jane Doe” by The Telegraph newspaper in the city.

Little, who died in December 2020, confessed in 2018 to killing two Macon women, prompting Georgia investigators to travel to Texas in 2019 to interview him.

They were able to confirm that his confessions matched the unsolved Macon cold case.

They were able to notify a remaining family member of the other woman, Fredonia Smith, who was killed in 1982.

But Ms Pless’ remains had not been identified, so her family was not known.

Last year, investigators used forensic, genetic, genealogy to identify the remains of Ms Pless and then identified a relative who connected them with her remaining family in Macon.

By the time of his death, Little had confessed to killing 93 people between 1970 and 2005.

Most of the slayings took place in Florida and southern California.