In Pictures: Cannes Film Festival gets into full swing on day two

Ethan Hawke poses for photographers at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life at the 76th Cannes Film Festival

Ethan Hawke and his Strange Way Of Life co-stars showed off their itchy trigger fingers on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival.

From left: George Steane, Jose Condessa, producer Anthony Vaccarello, director Pedro Almodovar, Ethan Hawke, Jason Fernandez and Manu Rios pose for photographers after arriving for the premiere of the film Monster at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in southern France (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Hawke, who stars with Pedro Pascal in Strange Way Of Life, a Western from Pedro Almodovar, and his fellow cast members used their hands as pretend guns while photographers snapped away on Wednesday.

Johnny Depp poses for photographers at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Jury president John C Reilly, centre, poses with jury members, from left, Paula Beer, Alice Winocour, Emilie Dequenne and Davy Chou at the photo call for the Un Certain Regard jury (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Elsewhere, Johnny Depp continued his return to the festival circuit with a press conference where he declared he had “no further need for Hollywood”.

Director Maiwenn at the photo call for Jeanne Du Barry (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

His Jeanne Du Barry director and co-star, Maiwenn, posed for photographs at a site with the French Riviera as the backdrop.

Director Pedro Almodovar poses at the photo call for the film Strange Way Of Life (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Adele Exarchopoulos arrives for the premiere of Monster (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

The site was an early stop for Hawke and his co-stars, and for actor John C Reilly, who is leading the jury in the festival’s Un Certain Regard section.

Amy Jackson poses after arriving at the premiere of Monster (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Sara Sampaio arrives at the premiere of Monster (Daniel Cole/AP)

Also on Wednesday, director Steve McQueen premiered his four-hour documentary Occupied City, a joint project with his wife that juxtaposes modern scenes in Amsterdam with details about Nazi atrocities that happened there.

Director Steve McQueen poses for portrait photographs for the film Occupied City (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Gemma Chan arrives for the Monster premiere (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

By nightfall, the attention had turned to a film in competition at the festival, Monster, from Hirokazu Kore-eda, where glamorous looks from stars like Hawke, Gemma Chan, model Sara Sampaio and Egot-winner Viola Davis abounded.

Viola Davis arrives at the premiere of Monster (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)