Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

US Virgin Islands says it cannot find Elon Musk to serve subpoena

World NewsPublished:

The US Virgin Islands wants to serve Elon Musk a subpoena in a lawsuit involving JPMorgan Chase on behalf of Jeffrey Epstein.

Banks Epstein Lawsuits Musk
Banks Epstein Lawsuits Musk

The government of the US Virgin Islands told a federal judge in New York on Monday it cannot find Elon Musk to serve him with a subpoena.

The subpoena relates to documents in a lawsuit seeking to hold JPMorgan Chase liable for sex trafficking acts committed by businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

It wants to serve the subpoena to Mr Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla, instead.

Lawyers asked judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan in a court filing to let it serve the subpoena on Tesla because it has not been able to give the papers to Mr Musk or his lawyers since it issued the subpoena on April 28.

Electrc car charging – London
The government of the US Virgin Islands wants to serve the subpoena to Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla (John Walton, PA)

They said they hired an investigative firm to search public records databases for possible addresses for Mr Musk and reached out to one of his lawyers by email but received no response.

A message sent to a lawyer for Mr Musk seeking comment on Monday was not immediately returned.

The government of the US Virgin Islands said it believes Epstein may have referred or tried to refer Mr Musk to JPMorgan.

It sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that JPMorgan enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise”.

The subpoena sought documents from January 1, 2002, to the present reflecting communications between Mr Musk and JPMorgan or Mr Musk and Epstein regarding Epstein or Epstein’s role in Mr Musk’s accounts, transactions or financial management.

It also sought all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.

And it sought information about fees Mr Musk might have paid to Epstein or JPMorgan and any documents concerning communications between Mr Musk, Epstein and JPMorgan regarding accounts, transactions or the relationship at JPMorgan.

Banks Epstein Lawsuits Musk
Jeffrey Epstein (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

Epstein, 66, took his own life in August 2019 as he awaited sex trafficking charges in a federal jail in Manhattan.

Authorities alleged he recruited and sexually abused dozens of underage girls at his mansions in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, in the early 2000s. He had pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers for JPMorgan did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Monday.

In the past, they have said victims are entitled to justice but litigation attempting to blame the financial institution for Epstein’s actions were legally meritless, directed at the wrong party and should be dismissed.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News