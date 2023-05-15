UN migration agency elects American as first woman director

The Member States of IOM have elected Ms. Amy E. Pope as its next Director General during the 6th Special Session of the IOM Council.

The first woman to lead IOM, Ms. Pope will assume her duties for a five-year term beginning on 1 October 2023.https://t.co/JkfkAO0CVs pic.twitter.com/Jilw29sRax

— IOM – UN Migration ?? (@UNmigration) May 15, 2023