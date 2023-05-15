Two charged after ‘Hitler speeches played on Austrian train’s intercom’

Austria Train Announcements Hitler

Two people have been charged in Austria after allegedly playing speeches by Adolf Hitler via the loudspeaker system of a train running from Bregenz to Vienna, news agency APA reported.

The suspects, who were not identified, also allegedly blasted the “Heil Hitler” Nazi salute via the train’s intercom several times on Sunday.

The authorities tracked them down by analysing video from the train cameras. Spreading Nazi propaganda is a criminal offence in Austria.

The two are also suspected of responsibility for two other incidents last week on trains running from St Poelten to Vienna, in which recordings were played over the train intercom. It was not clear if those recordings also had a Nazi connotation.