Greek premier ‘hopes for better relations with Turkey’ if re-elected

World News

Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he also hopes Ankara will reconsider its approach to the West.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said he will extend “a hand of friendship” to the winner of the upcoming Turkish election and try to build on the momentum of recently reduced tensions.

But Mr Mitsotakis added that he hopes the next Turkish government will reconsider its approach to the West.

Mr Mitsoakis said that if he is re-elected in Greece’s own poll on May 21 he will maintain what he has called Greece’s strict but fair migration policy.

That includes robust border patrols on land and at sea and the building of a fence along Greece’s land border with Turkey.

