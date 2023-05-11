Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost for Erdogan’s main challenger

Turkey Elections

A candidate in Turkey’s presidential election has announced that he is withdrawing from the race in a move that is likely to bolster President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s main challenger.

Muharrem Ince, the leader of the centre-left Homeland Party, was one of four contenders running for president in the May 14 election.

He has faced intense criticism for splintering the votes of the six-party Nation Alliance, which has united behind the candidacy of main opposition party leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and of possibly forcing the presidential race into a second round.

“I am withdrawing from the race,” Mr Ince told reporters. “I am doing this for my country.”

Muharrem Ince delivers a speech at a rally in 2018 (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

Ince had polled around 8% of the votes when his candidacy was announced but his popularity ratings have dropped to around 2%, according to opinion polls.

Mr Ince said the Homeland Party, which he formed in 2021, would still run in the parliamentary elections, and he called for votes for the party “from each household”.