Three killed and 10 injured in attack near synagogue in Tunisia

World NewsPublished:

The attacker was killed by security guards seeking to prevent him from entering the temple.

Tunisia Synagogue Attack

A Tunisian naval guard shot and killed a colleague and two civilians on Tuesday near a synagogue on the island of Djerba during an annual Jewish pilgrimage, the Tunisian Interior Ministry said.

The attacker was killed by security guards seeking to prevent him from entering the temple, the ministry said in a statement.

Ten people were injured in the attack near the 2,500-year-old Ghriba synagogue.

The assailant, a guard affiliated with the National Guard naval centre in the town of Aghir on Djerba, first killed a colleague with his service weapon and then seized ammunition and sought to reach the Ghriba synagogue, the ministry said.

La Ghriba, the oldest synagogue in Africa, on the Island of Djerba, southern Tunisia (Mosaab Elshamy/ AP)

When he reached the area, he opened fire on security units stationed at the temple.

The synagogue was locked down and those inside were kept secure while authorities investigate the motives for the attack, the ministry said.

It occurred during an annual pilgrimage that attracts thousands of visitors from around the world to one of Africa’s oldest synagogues.

A truck bombing killed some 20 people in 2002 at the entrance to the temple during the annual Jewish pilgrimage on Djerba.

Responsibility for that attack was claimed by al Qaeda.

Djerba is home to Tunisia’s main Jewish community.

