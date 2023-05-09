Court again denies Dani Alves’ request to be freed on bail

Brazil’s Dani Alves

Former Barcelona player Dani Alves will remain in jail after a Spanish court on Tuesday denied his request to be freed on bail while a sexual assault accusation against the Brazilian is investigated.

The court had already denied a similar request by Alves’ defence team in February, saying he was a flight risk.

The footballer was provisionally detained in January after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a nightclub on December 30.

Dani Alves during the Fifa World Cup round of sixteen match against South Korea in December (Peter Byrne/PA)

He has denied wrongdoing and said sex with the accuser was consensual.

A judge ordered Alves to be held without bail after analysing the initial inquiry by authorities and hearing evidence from the accused, the alleged victim and witnesses. A trial date has yet to be set.

Alves’ lawyers has filed a 200-page report and videos from security cameras that they said discredited statements by the alleged victim and other witnesses.

The lawyers also reiterated that Alves would accept any court-imposed measures, such as turning in his passports and wearing a tracking device, if freed on bail.

Under Spain’s sexual consent law passed last year, sexual assault takes in a wide array of crimes from online abuse and groping to rape, each with different potential punishments. A rape conviction can result in a maximum sentence of 15 years.