Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

176 dead and dozens missing after Congo floods

World NewsPublished:

Heavy rain in recent days has brought misery to thousands in east Africa, including in Uganda and Kenya.

Congo Floods
Congo Floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in eastern Congo has risen to 176, with 100 people still missing, according to a provisional assessment by the governor and authorities in South Kivu province.

Rivers broke their banks in villages in the territory of Kalehe, close to the shores of Lake Kivu. Authorities also reported scores of people injured.

South Kivu governor Theo Ngwabidje visited the area to see the destruction, and posted on his Twitter account that the provincial government had dispatched medical, shelter and food supplies.

Congo Floods
People walk next to houses destroyed by the floods in the village of Nyamukubi, South Kivu (Moses Sawasawa/AP)

Several main roads to the area have been been made impassable by the rains, hampering relief efforts.

President Felix Tshisekedi has declared a national day of mourning on Monday to honour the victims, and the central government is sending a crisis management team to South Kivu to support the provincial government.

Heavy rain in recent days has brought misery to thousands in east Africa, including in Uganda and Kenya.

Flooding and landslides in Rwanda, which borders Congo, left 129 people dead earlier this week.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News