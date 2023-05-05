Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Italian ex-leader Conte attacked by man protesting against lockdowns

World NewsPublished:

The man struck Mr Conte in the face and was immediately detained by police.

Italy Ex Premier Attacked
Italy Ex Premier Attacked

Former Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has been physically attacked during an official appearance in Tuscany by a man protesting against Italy’s lockdowns and other measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Italian media reported.

The man struck Mr Conte in the face and was immediately detained by police, the news agency LaPresse reported. Mr Conte did not appear to have been seriously harmed.

“Dissent is legitimate, but this violent demonstration falls outside the democratic context,” Mr Conte said in a statement.

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni expressed solidarity with Mr Conte, whose party is in the opposition, and condemned “every form of violence”.

Mr Conte was premier when Italy became the first country in the West to confirm Covid-19 cases in February 2020, putting the country under a strict lockdown in early March, and he oversaw the start of Italy’s vaccination campaign.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News