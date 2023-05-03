Police catch man accused of killing five of his neighbours after four-day search

This undated photo released by the FBI (Houston) shows Francisco Oropeza

Authorities near Houston, Texas, say they have caught a man suspected of killing five of his neighbours.

A nine-year-old boy was among those fatally shot with an AR-style rifle after the family confronted him late at night about firing rounds in his yard.

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was arrested on Tuesday, four days after the shooting late on Friday in the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles north of Houston, according to Montgomery County Sheriff Rand Henderson.

A loved one is consoled by others as he arrives at the scene where five people were shot and killed on Friday night (Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle/AP)

Mr Oropeza was was arrested without incident, Sheriff Henderson said. The sheriff would not say whether Mr Oropeza was armed or how authorities figured out where he was.

Police had used drones and scent-tracking dogs during the wide search for Mr Oropeza that included combing a heavily wooded forest a few miles from the scene.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Mr Oropeza had fled the scene after the attack that also left four adults dead.