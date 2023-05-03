Notification Settings

Kevin Costner and wife of nearly 19 years begin divorce

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The 68-year-old Dances With Wolves actor has three children with Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner and his wife of nearly 19 years, Christine Baumgartner, are divorcing, a representative for the actor has said.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage,” Costner’s publicist Arnold Robinson said.

Costner and Baumgartner, a model and handbag designer, began dating in 1998 before getting married at his Colorado ranch in 2004.

Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner at a movie premiere in 2015 (Invision/AP)

They have two sons, aged 14 and 15, and a 12-year-old daughter together.

It was the second marriage for Costner, 68, the Oscar and Emmy-winning star of TV’s Yellowstone and films including Dances With Wolves, The Bodyguard and Bull Durham.

Costner also has four adult children from previous relationships.

