Tennis star Nick Kyrgios ‘helps police catch armed robber using Tesla app’

Kyrgios Stolen Car

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios helped police catch a man who allegedly stole his Tesla at gunpoint from a home in Australia’s capital city, the Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.

ABC said court documents showed Kyrgios used the Tesla app to track and slow down the vehicle as police pursued it on Monday morning in Canberra.

The broadcaster said the court documents allege a man pointed a gun at Kyrgios’ mother, Norlaila Kyrgios, and demanded the keys for the car. She called out to Kyrgios, who was nearby, and phoned a police emergency number as soon as the man drove away in the car.

Nick Kyrgios’ car was stolen in Canberra (Mark Baker/AP)

The police chase ended when the car entered a school zone and a man was arrested soon after.

A 32-year-old man has been denied bail after appearing in the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates’ Court on five charges relating to the incident, including aggravated robbery, driving a stolen vehicle, furious driving, and failing to stop for police.