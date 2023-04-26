Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Quad leaders to hold security summit in Sydney on May 24

World NewsPublished:

The meeting will be Australia’s first time hosting the Quad Leaders’ Summit.

From left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, during their arrival to the Quad leaders summit at Kantei Palace, May 24, 2022, in Tokyo
From left, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, during their arrival to the Quad leaders summit at Kantei Palace, May 24, 2022, in Tokyo

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will host US President Joe Biden and the leaders of India and Japan for a security summit next month.

The meeting in Sydney on May 24 will be Australia’s first time hosting the Quad Leaders’ Summit. It will also include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Mr Albanese attended a summit in Tokyo hours after he was sworn in as prime minister following elections last year.

“Quad partners are deeply invested in the success of the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Albanese said in a statement.

“Leveraging our collective strengths helps Australia advance its interests and more effectively respond to the region’s needs. We are always better off when we act together with our close friends and partners,” Mr Albanese added.

The Quad was committed to supporting an open, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is respectful of sovereignty and ensures security and growth for all, he said.

“I look forward to discussing with Quad leaders how we – alongside important regional institutions, such as ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), the Pacific Islands Forum, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and our regional partners – can shape the Indo-Pacific region we all want to live in.”

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News