Montana transgender politician Zooey Zephyr barred from 2023 session

I have been informed that during tomorrow’s floor session there will be a motion to either censure or expel me.

I've also been told I'll get a chance to speak. I will do as I have always done—rise on behalf of my constituents, in defense of my community, & for democracy itself.

— Rep. Zooey Zephyr (@ZoAndBehold) April 26, 2023