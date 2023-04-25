Ukrainian museum worker killed and 10 hurt in Russian attack

Russia Ukraine War

A Russian missile has hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city, killing a worker and injuring 10 other people.

The Russian military used S-300 air defence missiles to attack Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, hitting the museum of local history in the centre of the city.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video from the site that shows the ruined building and emergency personnel examining the damage.

“The terrorist country is doing everything to destroy us completely,” Mr Zelensky said. “Our history, our culture, our people. Killing Ukrainians with absolutely barbaric methods.”

A woman mourns during the funeral of a Ukrainian serviceman (Bernat Armangue/AP)

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said that three people were admitted to hospital, seven received minor injuries and two others were believed to remain under the debris. Emergency responders were working to rescue them.

Kupiansk was captured by Russian forces in the earlier stages of the Russian invasion and reclaimed by Ukrainian forces in a surprise counter-offensive in September that saw the Russians driven out of broad swathes of the Kharkiv region.

A woman also died in Russian shelling of the town of Dvorichna, near Kupiansk, and two civilians were killed in the eastern Donetsk region, according to the Ukrainian presidential office.

The Ukrainian military is now preparing for a massive counter-offensive, relying on the latest supplies of Western battle tanks and other weapons, and fresh troops who were trained in the West.