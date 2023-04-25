Uber Eats driver ‘dismembered after demonic murder’ while making delivery

Oscar Solis Jnr, who is charged with killing an Uber Eats driver during a delivery

An Uber Eats driver was murdered and dismembered in a “demonic” slaying while making a delivery, authorities have said.

Oscar Solis Jnr, 30, has been charged with killing the driver on Wednesday at a home in Holiday, Florida, Pasco County sheriff Chris Nocco said at a press conference.

The driver’s remains were found at the home in rubbish bags and a cooler, which also had a receipt with Solis’s name on it, police documents say.

“This was a horrific crime of passion,” Mr Nocco said.

“This was demonic. What he did was demonic.”

Solis faces charges of murder while engaged in a robbery, failure to register as a convicted felon and for a parole violation, jail records show.

He was released from an Indiana prison in January after serving four years for an assault and burglary conviction, Mr Nocco said.

He moved to his Florida home about three months ago.

The case comes amid several recent random shootings of people around the US who approached strangers’ homes, including a couple in Davie, Florida, whose car was fired at when they were making an Instacart delivery but turned into the wrong driveway. They were not hurt.

A mugshot shows Solis’s face covered with tattoos and Mr Nocco said he was affiliated in Indiana with the violent MS-13 gang.

In Florida, the 6ft4, 22-stone Solis worked in security at a strip club, according to the police papers.

Evidence collected in the case includes blood found in various places around the house and a key fob belonging to the victim that was found on Solis’s dresser, on top of his wallet.

Police documents also say the victim’s car was found abandoned a short distance away, and inside were a trash bag containing blood-soaked rags and towels, a Door Dash bag like one the victim carried and an employment time card with Solis’s name on it.

Investigators also obtained CCTV footage from the house showing the victim making the food delivery and, later, two Hispanic men carrying heavy rubbish bags outside.

The other man, who worked as a driver for Solis, has not been charged.

The victim was reported missing by his wife after he never came home from his Uber Eats deliveries.

Uber told investigators the victim’s last reported location was at Solis’s home.